Has MicroStrategy (MSTR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MicroStrategy (MSTR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

MicroStrategy is one of 642 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MicroStrategy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR's full-year earnings has moved 1372.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MSTR has returned about 120.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MicroStrategy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.8%.

For ON Semiconductor Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, MicroStrategy belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.8% so far this year, meaning that MSTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ON Semiconductor Corp. belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #124. The industry has moved +10.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on MicroStrategy and ON Semiconductor Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

