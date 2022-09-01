Has CommScope (COMM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CommScope (COMM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CommScope is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CommScope is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COMM's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, COMM has gained about 2.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 27.7%. As we can see, CommScope is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NuScale Power Corporation (SMR). The stock has returned 36.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, NuScale Power Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CommScope belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 44.8% so far this year, meaning that COMM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NuScale Power Corporation, however, belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved -49.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CommScope and NuScale Power Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.