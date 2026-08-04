Has Apple's Stock Peaked?

Key Points

Apple's current price-to-earnings ratio is far higher than its average over the past decade.

The company's growth rate was solid at 16% last quarter, but whether it can remain that high in the future is questionable.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Last week, tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) briefly became the world's most valuable company again. It's a title it has held in the past, but amid the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities, Nvidia has often held that crown in recent years.

Apple reclaiming that title, albeit briefly, is still symbolic of just how hot it's been of late. Investors have gravitated toward its cautious AI strategy and reluctance to spend lavishly on investments and opportunities that may not pan out, viewing it as a safer tech stock than its peers.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

But amid its rally over the past year, has Apple's stock become too rich? Is the stock too expensive to buy right now?

Apple's stock looks more expensive than normal

While Apple's stock has been trading lower in recent days, its valuation remains fairly high. Investors who buy the stock today are valuing it at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 35 -- far higher than the S&P 500 average of 25. A premium may be justified for one of the world's top tech companies, especially given its dominance in the cellphone market. But is P/E multiple of 35 too high? The chart below shows what kind of earnings multiple Apple has averaged over the past decade.

Historically, its P/E average is around 26, and that's with it trending higher in recent years. Prior to the pandemic, it was trading at a multiple closer to 20. It is a sign of the times, as investors are willing to pay significantly more, even for a business such as Apple, which hasn't been known for high growth in recent years.

The stock could be due for more of a decline

I don't think Apple is a stock that's worth its current valuation. It's down from its recent high, which may be a sign that many investors are recognizing it was overvalued and are securing large profits while they can.

The company did well in its most recent quarter, with its net sales rising by 16% to $109 billion for the period ending June 27. However, without a rosy guidance ahead and plenty of uncertainty around supply and higher memory costs, it has become increasingly difficult to justify the stock's high price tag.

While Apple is a top tech company to invest in for the long haul, its high valuation could make it vulnerable to further declines in the near future, and there are arguably better-priced growth stocks to consider today.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.