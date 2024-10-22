Harworth Group Insider Increases Shareholding

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group’s Head of Investor Relations, Luke Passby, has made notable share purchases, acquiring a total of 2,778 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices of £1.7826 and £1.7827 each. This transaction highlights insider confidence in the company’s performance and may interest investors looking at stock trends.

