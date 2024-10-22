News & Insights

Stocks

Harworth Group Insider Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group’s Head of Investor Relations, Luke Passby, has made notable share purchases, acquiring a total of 2,778 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices of £1.7826 and £1.7827 each. This transaction highlights insider confidence in the company’s performance and may interest investors looking at stock trends.

For further insights into GB:HWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.