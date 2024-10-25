News & Insights

Harworth Group Director Sells Shares in Strategic Move

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group’s Director of Technical, Engineering & Delivery, Stefan Morgan, has sold a portion of his shares, with transactions conducted on the London Stock Exchange at prices of £1.769 and £1.800. The sale involved a total of 4,087 shares, indicating a strategic financial move within the company. Such insider transactions can often provide insights into the company’s future prospects and market perception.

