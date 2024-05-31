Harwood Capital Ups Stake in Pennant International

Pennant International (GB:PEN) has released an update.

Pennant International Group PLC has notified the market that Harwood Capital LLP has increased its stake in the company, now holding 10.04% of voting rights as of May 29, 2024. This change represents a significant increase from their previous holding of 7.47%, with the total number of voting rights now standing at 4,250,000 shares. The transaction has been officially recorded on the London Stock Exchange as of May 31, 2024.

For further insights into GB:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.