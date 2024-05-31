News & Insights

Harwood Capital Ups Stake in Pennant International

May 31, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Pennant International (GB:PEN) has released an update.

Pennant International Group PLC has notified the market that Harwood Capital LLP has increased its stake in the company, now holding 10.04% of voting rights as of May 29, 2024. This change represents a significant increase from their previous holding of 7.47%, with the total number of voting rights now standing at 4,250,000 shares. The transaction has been officially recorded on the London Stock Exchange as of May 31, 2024.

