Harvey Norman Sees Sales Growth Amid Global Expansion

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd reported a 1.7% increase in aggregated sales revenue for the period from July to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, despite currency fluctuations affecting sales figures. The company expanded its footprint by opening new stores in Malaysia, England, and New Zealand, while closing one store in Singapore. This growth highlights Harvey Norman’s strategic expansion and resilience in diverse markets.

