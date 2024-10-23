Harvey Norman Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 27, 2024, at Novotel Sydney Olympic Park. Shareholders can attend the meeting in person or participate via a live telephone link, with options to submit proxy votes online. The company will provide updates regarding any changes to the meeting arrangements on its website and through ASX announcements.

