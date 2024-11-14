Harvest Technology Expands with New Share Issuance

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2,860,013 new ordinary shares, advancing its commitment to network optimized remote operations technology. The company remains compliant with the Corporations Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to financial regulations. This move is set to enhance Harvest’s capabilities in providing cutting-edge, low-bandwidth remote connectivity solutions globally.

