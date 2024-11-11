Harvest Minerals Reports Promising Rare Earth Findings

Harvest Minerals (GB:HMI) has released an update.

Harvest Minerals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Rare Earth Elements exploration at the Arapuá Fertiliser Project in Brazil, revealing significant Total Rare Earth Oxides content ranging from 817.77 ppm to 4,370.08 ppm. This development highlights the potential value of the project, as the company collaborates with PVW Resources to explore further processing and exploration opportunities. Investors may find these advancements noteworthy as Harvest Minerals continues to assess the next stages of its exploration program.

