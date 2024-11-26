Hartshead Resources Advances Gas Fields Amid Fiscal Clarity

Hartshead Resources NL (AU:HHR) has released an update.

Hartshead Resources NL is advancing its Anning and Somerville gas fields development following the UK’s revised fiscal regime, which provides fiscal clarity for the project. With strengthening UK NBP gas prices and a potential alternative export route, the company aims to optimize project timelines and maximize stakeholder value. Hartshead is set to update the North Sea Transition Authority and its joint venture partners on the project’s progress in December.

