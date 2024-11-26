News & Insights

Hartshead Resources Advances Gas Fields Amid Fiscal Clarity

November 26, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hartshead Resources NL (AU:HHR) has released an update.

Hartshead Resources NL is advancing its Anning and Somerville gas fields development following the UK’s revised fiscal regime, which provides fiscal clarity for the project. With strengthening UK NBP gas prices and a potential alternative export route, the company aims to optimize project timelines and maximize stakeholder value. Hartshead is set to update the North Sea Transition Authority and its joint venture partners on the project’s progress in December.

For further insights into AU:HHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
