Hartford Financial reports Q3 core EPS $2.53, consensus $2.54

Reports Q3 revenue $6.75B, consensus $6.69B. Property & Casualty written premiums rose 10% in third quarter 2024, driven by Commercial Lines and Personal Lines premium growth of 9% and 12%, respectively. “The Hartford delivered an excellent quarter with a trailing 12-month core earnings ROE of 17.4 percent,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “Commercial Lines once again generated strong top-line growth at highly profitable margins, Personal Lines continues to make progress toward restoring target profitability in auto, Group Benefits margin remained strong, and all businesses benefited from a consistent contribution from the investment portfolio.”

