Harte-Hanks, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Amid Pension Costs

Harte-Hanks, Inc. ( (HHS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harte-Hanks, Inc. presented to its investors.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. is a global customer experience company operating in the marketing services, customer care, sales services, and fulfillment and logistics sectors, with offices in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Harte-Hanks reported a slight increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching $47.63 million. Despite the increase in revenue, the company faced a net loss of $27.86 million over the nine months ending September 30, 2024, largely due to substantial pension plan termination charges. Operating income for the third quarter was $1.9 million, a decrease from $2.914 million in the third quarter of 2023. The company noted significant pension plan termination charges that impacted their financial results, with a charge of $37.5 million in the nine-month period. However, Harte-Hanks has managed to maintain its cash flow from operations, albeit with a decrease compared to the previous year. Looking forward, Harte-Hanks remains focused on optimizing its operational efficiency and enhancing its strategic offerings across various service lines, despite the financial challenges faced during this period.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.