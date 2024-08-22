News & Insights

Harris Signals Positive Signs for Crypto

August 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris is positioning herself as a supporter of policies that foster the growth of emerging technologies, including the digital assets industry. Her campaign adviser emphasized her commitment to stable, transparent regulations that promote innovation while safeguarding consumers. 

 

This approach contrasts with former President Donald Trump's stance, which has garnered support from some in the cryptocurrency community due to his promises to reduce regulation. 

 

Harris aims to balance innovation with responsible oversight, addressing concerns about economic stability and corporate responsibility. Additionally, she has made multiple statements around cutting red tape and bureaucracy for innovation. 

Finsum: The path to higherbitcoin pricesmight be stable regulation in the long run.

