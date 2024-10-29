Harmony Biosciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.03, consensus 66c

Reports Q3 revenue $186.0M, consensus $184.06M. “Going into Q4, Harmony has great momentum. During our Investor Day, we shared new data in support of our confidence and excitement about the company’s growth trajectory as we advance our robust, catalyst-rich, late-stage pipeline and expand into additional rare CNS therapeutic areas. We are building on our success in sleep/wake with a strategy focused on continuous innovation, patient impact, and long-term value creation for our shareholders, and, if successful, our current pipeline is poised to deliver over $3B in net revenue going forward,” said CEO Jeffrey Dayno. “We have been building a leading CNS biotech company and are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for people living with CNS disorders that have few or no treatment options and, when we deliver on this promise to patients, we have the potential to deliver significant value to our shareholders as well.”

