Harmonic Offers Cloud-Based Playout for Globo: HLIT Stock to Gain?

Harmonic Inc. HLIT is set to revolutionize the media landscape in Brazil through its collaboration with Globo – the largest media conglomerate in the country. Globo is migrating its playout workflow to a cloud-based platform, leveraging Harmonic's advanced VOS Media Software. This move is poised to significantly enhance Globo’s ability to serve its vast audience while scaling its operations efficiently.

HLIT Aims to Transform Globo's Operations

Globo, whose linear channels reach more than 100 million people across various platforms, is committed to maintaining its position as a leader in technological innovation. The decision to adopt a cloud-based workflow reflects Globo's ambition to continue delivering state-of-the-art experiences to its customers on every screen. By partnering with Harmonic, Globo is integrating a comprehensive solution that features powerful channel playout, advanced branding, transcoding and delivery capabilities.



Harmonic’s VOS Media Software offers Globo the ability to launch linear playout channels faster, optimize workflow efficiencies and significantly reduce operational expenses. This integration with the Aveco automation system on Google Cloud ensures that Globo's operations are streamlined, scalable and highly reliable.

Payouts for Harmonic & Globo

The collaboration positions Harmonic as a key player in the Latin American media market. It underscores the robustness and versatility of its VOS Media Software, which offers unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability. By providing Globo with the tools needed to scale its operations efficiently, Harmonic is likely to witness increased demand for its cloud-native media software solutions from other media firms looking to modernize their workflows. This is expected to enhance its market share and open up new opportunities for growth in the region.



For Globo, the migration to Harmonic’s VOS Media Software, which runs seamlessly on Google Cloud, represents a significant technological leap. By moving its operations to the cloud, Globo is positioned to become the first media company in the LATAM region to deliver 24/7 channels with a cloud-based playout and automation solution. This transition not only enhances Globo's operational agility and resiliency but also offers greater security and scalability as the company continues to evolve its business.

Will HLIT Stock Benefit From the Tie-Up?

With more than three decades of experience, Harmonic has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. The partnership highlights the diverse capabilities of its innovative software. It strengthens its position as a leading provider of cloud-native media solutions globally, likely driving top-line growth and profitability and boosting its share price in the upcoming period.

