Harmonic Drive Systems Faces Profit Decline Amidst Sales Drop

November 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Harmonic Drive Systems (JP:6324) has released an update.

Harmonic Drive Systems reported a decline in net sales and profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales down 7.7% and a significant drop in operating and ordinary profit compared to the same period last year. The company maintains its dividend forecast, indicating stability despite the recent financial downturn. Investors may need to monitor the company’s future performance given the revised financial forecast.

