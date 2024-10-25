News & Insights

Harley-Davidson price target lowered to $40 from $45 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Harley-Davidson (HOG) to $40 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects retail and shipments to decline in Q4 and expects Q4 gross margin pressure on volume deleverage, the analyst tells investors following the Q3 report. The firm reiterates a Buy rating given what it sees as a more favorable 2025 set up, but lowered the multiple it applies to its calendar 2025 EPS estimate of $4.15 to arrive at its revised price target

