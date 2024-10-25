Harley-Davidson price target lowered to $40 from $45 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Harley-Davidson (HOG) to $40 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects retail and shipments to decline in Q4 and expects Q4 gross margin pressure on volume deleverage, the analyst tells investors following the Q3 report. The firm reiterates a Buy rating given what it sees as a more favorable 2025 set up, but lowered the multiple it applies to its calendar 2025 EPS estimate of $4.15 to arrive at its revised price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.