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Harley-Davidson Brings Back Revolution Max Production To U.S.

June 09, 2026 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) announced Tuesday that it is bringing back production of the Revolution Max platform for North America to the United States as part of the Company's Back to the Bricks strategy. This includes the production of Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster models.

The move brings machining, powertrain assembly, painting, and final vehicle assembly work back to Harley-Davidson facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, supporting dozens of additional American manufacturing and union jobs.

The production transition is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Model Year 2028 production in 2027. Harley-Davidson expects to manufacture over 100,000 motorcycles out of the Company's York, Pennsylvania facility in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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