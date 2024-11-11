Hargreaves Services Director Maintains Shareholdings

Hargreaves Services (GB:HSP) has released an update.

Hargreaves Services plc reported that David Anderson, the Group Property Director, sold and then repurchased the same number of shares, keeping his total holding steady at 113,653 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move, demonstrating Anderson’s confidence in Hargreaves’ financial outlook. The company’s diverse operations across industrial and property sectors in the UK and Asia make it a notable player in the market.

For further insights into GB:HSP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.