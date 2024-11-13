News & Insights

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Expands Share Offer

November 13, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 has successfully allotted 1,704,490 new ordinary shares as part of a subscription offer aimed at raising up to £20 million. The shares were priced at 41.32 pence each, reflecting the net asset value and associated costs, and are set to be admitted to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. This move increases the company’s total issued shares to 364,204,042, enhancing its position in the financial markets.

