Harbin Electric Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

December 06, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1133) has released an update.

Harbin Electric Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Liu Qing-yong and Mr. Liu Yi as senior vice-presidents. Both appointees bring extensive experience in engineering and management within the company and the broader industry. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s leadership team and drive future growth.

