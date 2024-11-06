Harbin Bank Announces Leadership Transition

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6138) has released an update.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a leadership transition as Mr. Deng Xinquan resigns from his role as Chairman due to retirement, with Mr. Yao Chunhe set to take over pending regulatory approval. This change marks a significant shift in the bank’s leadership as it continues its strategic development.

For further insights into HK:6138 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.