Harbin Bank Announces Leadership Transition

November 06, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6138) has released an update.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a leadership transition as Mr. Deng Xinquan resigns from his role as Chairman due to retirement, with Mr. Yao Chunhe set to take over pending regulatory approval. This change marks a significant shift in the bank’s leadership as it continues its strategic development.

