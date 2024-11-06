Harbin Bank Announces Leadership Transition

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6138) has released an update.
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a leadership transition as Mr. Deng Xinquan resigns from his role as Chairman due to retirement, with Mr. Yao Chunhe set to take over pending regulatory approval. This change marks a significant shift in the bank’s leadership as it continues its strategic development.
