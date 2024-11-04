News & Insights

Haranga Resources Plans Convertible Note Issuance

November 04, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Haranga Resources Limited (AU:HAR) has released an update.

Haranga Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 500,000 convertible notes, with the issue date set for January 21, 2025. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital through a placement or other type of issue on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this development impacts the company’s financial standing.

