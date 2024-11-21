News & Insights

Happy Creek Minerals Uncovers Promising Mineralization

November 21, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Happy Creek Minerals (TSE:HPY) has released an update.

Happy Creek Minerals has completed successful fieldwork at its Silverboss and Hen-DL projects in B.C., uncovering promising mineralization. Noteworthy findings include a large mineralized boulder with high levels of nickel, chromium, cobalt, and platinum, indicating the potential for significant mineral deposits.

