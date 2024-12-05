Happy Belly Expands Yolks Breakfast Franchise

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group is expanding its Yolks Breakfast franchise with the signing of its 13th location in the Greater Vancouver Area. This marks a significant milestone as it is the 10th new franchise agreement since the brand’s acquisition less than a year ago. The company continues to strengthen its presence in British Columbia and plans further growth across Canada.

