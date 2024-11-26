Happy Belly Expands with New Dining Locations

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.
Happy Belly Food Group has partnered with Cadillac Fairview to open three of its brands, IQ Foods, Heal Wellness, and Rosie’s Burgers, at CF Shops at Don Mills in 2025. This move is part of Happy Belly’s strategy to expand its presence in key urban markets with prime real estate locations. IQ Foods, a flagship brand in the healthy eating sector, will see its store count increase to six, highlighting the group’s growth in the premium food market.
