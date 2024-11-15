News & Insights

Happy Belly Expands Heal Wellness in Toronto

November 15, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Happy Belly Food Group (TSE:HBFG) has released an update.

Happy Belly Food Group’s Heal Wellness brand is expanding with a new franchise location at 1819 Avenue Road in Toronto, marking the 10th Heal location in Ontario and the 5th in Toronto. The brand specializes in quick-serve fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies, catering to the growing demand for healthy dining options.

