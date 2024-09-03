Hapag Lloyd Trials Inmarsat NexusWave: Viasat's Stock to Gain?

Inmarsat Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viasat, Inc. VSAT, recently announced that a major global container liner shipping enterprise, Hapag Lloyd, has trialed the Inmarsat NexusWave solution. NexusWave is a fully managed service that integrates several high-speed networks as a single network solution to deliver consistent connectivity with unparalleled worldwide coverage.



Powered by SD-WAN technology, the NexusWave facilitates intelligent traffic management and ensures mission-critical applications are continuously connected. Its advanced enterprise-grade security infrastructure encrypts all data traffic at the vessel level, delivering robust security for maritime operations. In addition, it effectively separates the business and crew communication channels and enhances crew connectivity on board.



The volume of global maritime trade is increasing steadily each year. As the shipping industry evolves toward digital advancements, there is a growing demand for advanced communications solutions onboard to facilitate the smooth functioning of business operations and crew welfare. In this context, the trial conducted by Hapag Lloyd has successfully validated the effectiveness of Inmarsat’s NexusWave in addressing these dynamic requirements.



The service brings an office-like and home-like experience on board. It empowers crew members with access to cloud-based solutions and IT services comparable to facilities available onshore. The provision of consistent connectivity not constrained by usage limits, quotas, or speed will streamline operations, drive cost savings and enhance collaboration between ships and shore-based operations of the shipping organization.

Will This Trial Benefit VSAT’s Stock Performance?

NexusWave’s successful trial with Hapag Lloyd underscores its credibility in delivering a secure, reliable and efficient communication system tailored for maritime applications. As the global maritime industry strives for operational efficiency and digital transformation, Inmarsat's innovative connectivity solution is expected to gain significant traction following this recent venture.



Moreover, in 2025, Viasat is expected to integrate the Viasat-3 network to further strengthen NexusWave’s service reliability. VSAT’s commitment to future-proof the NexusWave solution with continuous enhancements will improve its competitive edge in the industry and improve commercial prospects.

VSAT’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of VSAT have lost 45.6% over the past year against the industry’s 42.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.