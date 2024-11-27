Haoxi Health Technology awarded RMB30M framework contract

Haoxi Health Technology (HAO) announced the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Haoxi Digital Technology was awarded a Recharge Service Framework Contract to provide comprehensive digital advertising services with a budget of RMB30M for Tengyuan Media Advertising and its clients. Pursuant to the Contract, Tengyuan has authorized Beijing Haoxi to produce customized internet marketing services through its network of media platforms that align with Tengyuan’s unique business needs. Over the next year, Beijing Haoxi will also utilize its marketing expertise to help promote and enhance competitiveness for Tengyuan and its clients, according to the Contract.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HAO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.