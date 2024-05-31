Haoxi Health Tech Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Haoxi Health Technology Limited Class A (HAO) has released an update.

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, a Beijing-based online marketing solutions provider, has reported significant financial growth for the period ending December 31, 2023, with total revenue surging 157% to $23.50 million and net income increasing by 70% to $0.76 million. These robust results are attributed to the expansion of their client base and increased average revenue per client, particularly in the healthcare sector. The company continues to focus on leveraging popular media platforms in China to drive further growth and deliver value to shareholders.

