Hansard Global Passes Resolutions Amidst Growth Focus

November 13, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Hansard Global (GB:HSD) has released an update.

Hansard Global plc successfully passed all 12 resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting, including the approval of financial statements and a final dividend of 2.65 pence per share. The meeting also saw the re-election and election of several directors, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company continues to focus on growth opportunities in its key markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Far East, and Latin America.

