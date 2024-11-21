Hans Energy Co. Ltd. Announces Strategic Changes

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. (HK:0554) has released an update.

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. successfully passed resolutions to change its company name and amend its Memorandum and Articles of Association during an extraordinary general meeting. The resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders, with 100% of votes in favor. This development marks a significant strategic move for the company as it seeks to reposition itself in the market.

