The Hanover downgraded to Neutral at Janney after 40% rally

As previously reported, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded The Hanover (THG) to Neutral from Buy with a $176 fair value estimate. Q3 operating EPS beat consensus by 53c and the firm’s estimate by 54c, which largely reflects better-than-expected underwriting results. While the firm raised its 2024 operating EPS estimate to $11.50 from $11.00, largely to reflect the Q3 beat, it notes that it maintained its 2025 and 2026 operating EPS estimates of $13.60 and $14.80, respectively. The shares have returned 40% over the last 12 months and while the firm expects the stock to continue to perform well, it does not see “outsized returns relative to peers or the market overall,” the analyst tells investors.

