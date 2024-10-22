Hanmi Financial reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 48c

Reports Q3 revenue $$58.5M , consensus $58.98M.”Our third quarter results were strong, with solid performance across all key operating metrics in the third quarter,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi. “Net interest margin increased five basis points to 2.74% driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and lower funding costs. Loans grew by 2% driven by a 27% increase in loan production and total deposits were up led by 5% growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. These results reflect the continued success of our relationship banking model and our portfolio diversification strategy.” “During the quarter, we remained focused on our disciplined credit administration practices and are pleased to report that we resolved several criticized and nonaccrual loans and recognized a recovery on a previously charged-off loan. We also proactively moved three loans to the special mention category to monitor them more closely. These loans are current, and we are confident they are well protected.” “Hanmi is well-positioned for a strong close to 2024 with a robust balance sheet, ample liquidity, healthy capital ratios, and a solid loan pipeline. Our team remains committed to delivering the solutions our customers need and results our shareholders expect,” concluded Lee.

