Hankyu Hanshin REIT Achieves Key Environmental Certifications

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (JP:8977) has released an update.
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. has achieved significant environmental certifications for its properties, with METS OZONE receiving a CASBEE A Rank and Shiodome East Side Building earning a BELS three-star rating. These certifications highlight the company’s commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and environmental performance across its real estate portfolio.
