Hang Sang Announces Registrar Change in Hong Kong

October 25, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:3626) has released an update.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, effective November 29, 2024. The new registrar will be Union Registrars Limited, and all share transfer applications will be processed there from this date. This move may interest investors and stakeholders tracking administrative updates in the company.

