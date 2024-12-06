Hands Form Holdings Becomes China Wacan Group

Hands Form Holdings Limited (HK:1920) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hands Form Holdings Limited has officially rebranded as China Wacan Group Company Limited, following shareholder approval and regulatory registration. The company’s stock short name will be updated to “CHINA WACAN” while maintaining its existing stock code 1920. This change aims to enhance the company’s market presence without affecting shareholder rights or business operations.

For further insights into HK:1920 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.