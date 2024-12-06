News & Insights

Hands Form Holdings Becomes China Wacan Group

December 06, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Hands Form Holdings Limited (HK:1920) has released an update.

Hands Form Holdings Limited has officially rebranded as China Wacan Group Company Limited, following shareholder approval and regulatory registration. The company’s stock short name will be updated to “CHINA WACAN” while maintaining its existing stock code 1920. This change aims to enhance the company’s market presence without affecting shareholder rights or business operations.

