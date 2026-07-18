This "Hands-Off" ETF Could Be Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF gives you exposure to the roughly 500 largest public U.S. companies.

It's an investment you can load up on when you're young and hold for years.

While it's a solid bet, it's best used as part of a broader investment strategy.

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Becoming a millionaire may sound like an ambitious goal. But you don't necessarily need to find the next hot company to get there. For many investors, consistently investing in a low-cost S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fund over decades can be a surprisingly effective wealth-building strategy.

One popular option is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), which offers broad exposure to the U.S. stock market while charging an expense ratio of just 0.03%.

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Like any investment, VOO isn't a guaranteed path to seven figures. But if you have a long time horizon and stay disciplined, it could play a major role in helping you build lasting wealth.

Why the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has millionaire-making potential

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500, an index made up of roughly 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. By purchasing a single share of the fund, you're putting your money into companies spanning technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer goods, industrials, and many other sectors.

That diversification is one of the fund's biggest strengths. Instead of betting on a handful of stocks, you're investing in a wide range of companies and industries.

It also allows you to take a "hands-off" approach to investing. Because you're exposed to so many sectors, you don't have to constantly rebalance your portfolio like you would with individual stocks.

Plus, like many Vanguard funds, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has an extremely low expense ratio of 0.03%. That means you'll pay just $3 per $10,000 invested. Keeping fees to a minimum allows more of your money to remain invested and benefit from compounded growth over time.

But the key to becoming a millionaire with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is consistency. If you buy shares regularly and/or hold shares for a long time, you can put yourself in a stronger position to build wealth.

In fact, since its inception, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has delivered an average yearly 15% return . Even if we cut that in half, if you invest $500 a month in the fund over 30 years, you could end up with $1.36 million.

What to know before investing

While the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF could make you very wealthy over time, it's important to understand the drawbacks. The stock market can be volatile. And right now, the S&P 500 is very tech-heavy. A crash in that sector could cause your portfolio to lose value if you own shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

That said, if you're prepared to ride out that volatility and you know you won't sell in a panic, those wild swings don't have to be a problem. Rather, they're something to be aware of and prepared for.

You should also know that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF focuses on large-cap U.S. stocks. If you're looking to invest in smaller companies with growth potential or international stocks, you'll need to diversify your portfolio.

Also, you shouldn't necessarily put your entire portfolio into the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, as diverse as it is. It can be a core part of your asset mix, but it's smart to build a portfolio that includes other assets, such as dividend ETFs, bonds, and more.

Finally, recognize that becoming a stock market millionaire requires patience. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF probably won't make you rich in five years or 10. You're playing the long game here.

All told, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is an easy way to invest in a wide range of major U.S. companies without having to choose individual shares or constantly rebalance a portfolio. If you're willing to stay invested through ups and downs, it could make you very wealthy over time. Just make sure you understand the risks and pitfalls so you're prepared for volatility, which is par for the course with any stock market investment.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

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Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.