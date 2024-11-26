News & Insights

Hancock & Gore Reports Revenue Rise Amid Profit Drop

November 26, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Hancock & Gore Limited reported a 5.2% increase in revenues, reaching $7.3 million, but faced a significant 40% drop in net profit to $4.9 million for the year ending September 2024. Earnings per share also decreased by 51.4% to 1.8 cents, while the company declared a final fully franked dividend of 1.0 cent per share. Notably, the acquisition of Mountcastle Pty Ltd contributed $4.5 million in dividend income this year.

