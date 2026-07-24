Hana Financial Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Hana Financial Group Inc. (086790.KS), a South Korean financial holding company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 1.19 trillion from KRW 1.17 trillion in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 1.59 trillion from KRW 1.49 trillion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 27.26 trillion from KRW 23.98 trillion in the previous year.

Hana Financial is 2.07% higher at KRW 133,200 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.