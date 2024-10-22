News & Insights

Hammerson Updates Share Capital Post-Buyback

October 22, 2024 — 11:33 am EDT

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has completed the buyback and cancellation of 1,150,689 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This adjustment leaves the company with a total of 497,775,046 voting rights, reflecting its updated share capital structure. Investors should use this figure for any necessary disclosures regarding their holdings.

