Hammerson plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 144,654 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 305.80 to 309.60 pence and will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Since the program’s inception on October 16, 2024, Hammerson has acquired a total of 1,864,281 shares.

