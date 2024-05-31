Hammerson Executives Invest Through Dividend Plan

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has reported that senior executives participated in the purchase of ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, as per UK Market Abuse Regulation requirements. The transactions involved Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Raja, Chief Development and Asset Repositioning Officer Harry Badham, and Chief Operating Officer Grégoire Peureux, with dealings taking place on the London Stock Exchange.

