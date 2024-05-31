News & Insights

Stocks

Hammerson Executives Invest Through Dividend Plan

May 31, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has reported that senior executives participated in the purchase of ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, as per UK Market Abuse Regulation requirements. The transactions involved Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Raja, Chief Development and Asset Repositioning Officer Harry Badham, and Chief Operating Officer Grégoire Peureux, with dealings taking place on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:HMSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.