Hammer Metals Eyes Growth in Copper and Gold

October 30, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited is leveraging a substantial copper equivalent resource in North Queensland and advancing a promising gold project in Western Australia. The company has secured new joint ventures to ensure funding for future fiscal years, signaling robust prospects for growth in critical minerals and gold exploration. Investors should keep an eye on Hammer Metals as it continues to expand its footprint in these lucrative markets.

