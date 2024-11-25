Hamilton Beach Announces Leadership Change with Workman Departure

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest update is out from Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ( (HBB) ).
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company announced the immediate departure of Lawrence K. Workman, Jr. from his roles as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. This change may interest investors and market watchers, as leadership transitions can impact company strategies and market perceptions.
