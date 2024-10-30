News & Insights

Hamelin Gold’s Promising Drilling Results at Jazz Prospect

October 30, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.

Hamelin Gold Limited has reported promising developments at its West Tanami project, where recent drilling at the Jazz Prospect defined significant gold and multi-element anomalies. With aircore drilling completed and results pending, the company continues to leverage innovative Ultrafine® analytical technology to explore gold mineralisation across its projects. Hamelin’s strong cash reserves of $4 million further bolster its exploration efforts.

