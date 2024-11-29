Hamelin Gold Secures Shareholder Confidence at AGM

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.

Hamelin Gold Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, with significant support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval for additional placement capacity, indicating strong confidence in the company’s leadership and growth strategy. These results reflect shareholder optimism about Hamelin Gold’s future prospects.

