Hamelin Gold Secures Shareholder Confidence at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.

Hamelin Gold Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, with significant support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval for additional placement capacity, indicating strong confidence in the company’s leadership and growth strategy. These results reflect shareholder optimism about Hamelin Gold’s future prospects.

