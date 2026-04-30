Halozyme Names Darren Snellgrove CFO

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Thursday revealed the appointment of Darren Snellgrove as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2026.

Most recently, Snellgrove was with Johnson & Johnson leading investor relations. He brings more than 30 years experience.

Snellgrove will be responsible for leading Halozyme's financial operations and strategy, including capital allocation, corporate development and investor relations.

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