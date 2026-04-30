Markets
HALO

Halozyme Names Darren Snellgrove CFO

April 30, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Thursday revealed the appointment of Darren Snellgrove as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2026.

Most recently, Snellgrove was with Johnson & Johnson leading investor relations. He brings more than 30 years experience.

Snellgrove will be responsible for leading Halozyme's financial operations and strategy, including capital allocation, corporate development and investor relations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.