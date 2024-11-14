News & Insights

Stocks

Halozyme interested in acquiring Evotec for $2.1B, Bloomberg says

November 14, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evotec (EVO) is attracting potential takeover interest from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), Eyk Henning of Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Halozyme has recently expressed interest in acquiring Evotec at about EUR 11 per share, which would represent a 27% premium to Evotec’s closing price on Thursday and value the company at nearly $2.1B, sources told Bloomberg. Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, they added. Shares of Evotec jumped 10% to $5.02 following the report while Halozyme dropped 3% to $56.60.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EVO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVO
HALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.