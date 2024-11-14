Halozyme interested in acquiring Evotec for $2.1B, Bloomberg says

Evotec (EVO) is attracting potential takeover interest from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), Eyk Henning of Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Halozyme has recently expressed interest in acquiring Evotec at about EUR 11 per share, which would represent a 27% premium to Evotec’s closing price on Thursday and value the company at nearly $2.1B, sources told Bloomberg. Considerations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, they added. Shares of Evotec jumped 10% to $5.02 following the report while Halozyme dropped 3% to $56.60.

